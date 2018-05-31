Chris Pratt has no time for fans hating on Star-Lord after Avengers: Infinity War

“I think he reacted in a way that’s very human,” the Jurassic World star told RadioTimes.com – contains spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War

After the dust had settled on Avengers: Infinity War, with our heroes defeated and Thanos triumphant, fans knew just who to blame.

Advertisement

No, it wasn’t Thanos himself, or any of his evil sidekicks – it was Guardians of the Galaxy leader Star-Lord (as played by Chris Pratt), who many fans credited with causing Infinity War’s deadly final moments after the character made a terrible mistake.

“People seem to be upset with Star-Lord,” Pratt acknowledged to RadioTimes.com when we put the matter to him – and it’s not hard to see why.

If you haven’t seen the film yet look away now, because we’re entering mild spoiler territory.

In one of the film’s most action-packed sequences the remaining Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, Iron Man and Spider-Man team up to take on Thanos, eventually incapacitating him through a combination of their abilities and beginning to take the all-powerful Infinity Gauntlet off his arm.

However, during these crucial moments Star-Lord realised that Thanos had already killed Zoe Saldana’s Gamora on a quest to collect the Soul stone, and in a rage started to beat him until he regained consciousness. From then on Thanos quickly stole the Time stone from Doctor Strange, headed to Wakanda to pick up the Mind stone and then enacted his deadly plan, murdering half the universe with a click of his fingers.

It’s fair to say that fans online have not been overly sympathetic towards Star-Lord’s rash decision…

Star-Lord really told Drax to calm down about his wife and family getting murdered by Thanos but when it was his turn to calm down he couldn’t do the same. Turnstile superhero — 🖖🏿 (@JWIMYS) April 28, 2018

I should make a research paper about Infinity War SO I MAY THEREFORE CONCLUDE THAT IT'S ALL STARLORD'S FAULT — ᴍark ᴅaniel | A gin mix (@marquezmark06) April 29, 2018

Starlord can stay dead Btw… — Leonardo Di Pinchi (@TaPeR_GanG_) April 29, 2018

Starlord is that dude in your crew in high school who is the whole reason you wind up having to fight your way out of a party at 2 in the morning. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) April 29, 2018

Starlord deadass got everyone killed — Chalon (@nkoooole_) April 29, 2018

Since Infinity War’s release Star-Lord’s actions have been debated endlessly online, argued for and against in various opinion pieces and generally driven a surprisingly high amount of commentary about the film.

And now, Chris Pratt has revealed to RadioTimes.com in a new video interview (above) just how tormented he’s been by fans’ reactions, explaining his personal justification for his character’s actions as well as his own frustration about how it’s been perceived.

“Look – the guy watched his mother die, he watched as his father-figure died in his arms, he was forced to kill his own biological father,” Pratt told RadioTimes.com. “And now has suffered the loss of the love of his life.

“So I think he reacted in a way that’s very human, and I think the humanity of the Guardians of the Galaxy is what sets them apart from other superheroes. I think if we did it a hundred times I wouldn’t change a thing.

“I guess you could have the movie end a half hour earlier if you wanted, but it seemed like people really liked this.

“And also, I blame Thanos, OK?” he added. “Jeez, how come he’s not getting any blame?

“Clearly I’m very sensitive about this,” he laughed.

For now, fans will have to wait until next year to find out whether Star-Lord’s actions REALLY killed off half the universe (including himself) when the story is resolved in the as-yet-untitled Avengers 4 – but in the meantime, we bet Chris Pratt has many more months of explaining himself to go.

Advertisement

Chris Pratt stars in Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom, released in UK cinemas on the 6th June