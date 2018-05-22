Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Jake Gyllenhaal tapped to play next Spider-Man villain

Jake Gyllenhaal tapped to play next Spider-Man villain

The Nightcrawler star is in talks to play special effects maestro Mysterio

Jake Gyllenhaal (Getty, EH)

Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to join the cast of the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel as classic Marvel villain Mysterio, according to various Hollywood trade publications.

Advertisement

Also known as Quentin Beck, Mysterio was first introduced into the comics in 1964 and used his special effects expertise to create illusions that helped him commit crimes and battle Spider-Man.

Marvel bosses have approached Gyllenhaal about the Spider-Man franchise before: when Toby Maguire – who previously played Peter Parker – injured his back between the 2002 film Spider-Man and its 2004 sequel, Gyllenhaal was considered to replace him. However Maguire recovered from his injury and returned to the role.

Tom Holland will return in the forthcoming sequel as Spider-Man, and Michael Keaton is expected to reprise his role as Vulture along with Zendaya as Michelle Jones and Marisa Tomei as May Parker.

Meanwhile, director Jon Watts is back, along with two of the original screenwriters, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Advertisement

The untitled Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel is slated for release on 5th July 2019.

Tags

All about Spider-Man: Homecoming 2

Jake Gyllenhaal (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

War Machine (Don Cheadle), Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlet Johansson), Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Black Panther/T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel, HF)

Avengers: Infinity War – what happens next?

Chris Evans' Captain America and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel, HF)

What does the end of Avengers: Infinity War mean for the sequel?

(YouTube, JG)

Deadpool 2 – what happens next?

Ant-Man and the Wasp, Spider-Man and Black Panther in various Marvel movies (Marvel, HF)

Every upcoming superhero film in Marvel’s jam-packed movie schedule

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more