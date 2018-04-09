David Tennant fans got a little bit hysterical as he introduced his new film at Silicon Valley Comic Con

Some of the audience members couldn't contain their excitement at the launch of new film Bad Samaritan

David Tennant made an appearance at Silicon Valley Comic Con to introduce his new thriller Bad Samaritan, and some die hard fans could hardly contain their excitement.

The former Doctor Who star struggled to get through his pre-screening speech as audience members one-upped each other with intense screeches and professions of love. One particularly alarming screech (at 1.27 in the video) was so intense that it drew a laugh from the actor.

Tennant probably knew what he was in for, having spent the day taking photos with his adoring public at the San Francisco convention.

“How many people in this room did I have my photograph taken with today?” he asked the crowd. “Does that mean there are people in the room I haven’t had my photo taken with? What the f*** is wrong with you?” he joked.

Check out the clip below.

Tennant has been a busy man of late. Not only is he prepping the release of Bad Samaritans – a horror/thriller about a pair of burglars who stumble into a kidnapping situation in a home they intend to rob – he is also currently working on two hotly anticipated new TV shows: Lena Dunham’s new sitcom Camping, and Neil Gaiman’s Amazon series Good Omens.

Bad Samaritan will be released in UK cinemas on 24th August 2018