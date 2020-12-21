New on Disney Plus January 2021 – every new film and show released this month

Marvel fans might have had to make do with a dearth of new content in 2020, but that’s all about to change in the new year – and the first project to make its way to screens is WandaVision.

The series is one of many new arrivals on Disney+ in January 2021, with docu-series Marvel Studios: Legends also debuting early in the month.

And there’s loads more to look forward to as well, including a brand new series of Pixar shorts and a second series of the comedy talk show Earth to Ned.

Friday 1st January

Earth to Ned season 2

The alien is back for another series of his comedy talk show, with 10 more episodes and a whole host of new celebrity interviews broadcast from the bridge of Ned and Cornelius ‘spaceship, hidden deep underground. As with before, Ned must keep his show a secret from his home planet or suffer the wrath of his father.

Hello Dolly!

The 1969 musical film is arriving on Disney+ for the new year, one of many 20th Century Fox films to hit the platform after the high profile merger between the two companies. Based on the 1964 Broadway production of the same name, the film stars Barabara Streisand as socialite-turned-matchmaker Dolly Levi.

The Sandlot

Another 20th Century Fox film to make its way to the streamer, this coming-of-age comedy follows Scotty, a young boy who moves into a new neighbourhood and join the local baseball team before experiencing a series of exciting and unexpected adventures with his new friends.

Friday 8th January

Marvel Studios: Legends

This new series shines the spotlight on individual characters from the MCU, with each episode focusing on some of their most iconic moments. The first characters to feature are Wanda Maximoff and Vision – ahead of the debut of the hotly anticipated new series WandaVision a week later.

Expedition Amelia

Documentary film from the National Geographic that aims to solve the mysterious disappearance of Amelia Earhart, the pioneering aviator who went missing in 1937.

Star Wars Force of Destiny Specials seasons 1-4 Animated series telling untold stories from the heroines of the Star Wars universe; featuring Rey, Jyn Erso, Princess Leia, Sabine Wren, Padmé Amidala and Ahsoka Tano. See how their choices, large and small, shape the destiny of the Galaxy.

Friday 15th January

WandaVision

The Marvel drought is over! Popular MCU characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision return in this intriguing new series which has been heavily inspired by classic sitcoms. They start the series as two super-powered beings living idealised suburban lives – but begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Marvel’s Runaways season 3

Third run for the series about the Marvel superheroes of the same name, consisting of six teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe – their parents. The series originally aired in the US towards the end of 2019 and makes its way to Disney+ for UK viewers in January.

Eleanor of Avalor Emmy-Award winning animated series about Elena, a brave and adventurous teenager who saves her kingdom from an evil sorceress and must now learn to rule as crown princess until she is old enough to be queen. The series is set in an enchanted fairytale kingdom and is inspired by Latin cultures and folklore. Dr. Dolittle 3 Released in cinemas in 2006, the third entry in the ’00s Dr Dolittle series was the first not to feature Eddie Murphy as the title character. Instead, it follows the Doc’s daughter Lisa Dolittle who inherits her father’s ability to talk to animals and tries to save a ranch from closure.

Friday 22nd January

Pixar Popcorn

This new series of shorts from the beloved animation studio features an assortment of Pixar characters in all-new, bite-size stories, including shorts titled To Fitness and Beyond, Chore Day the Incredibles Way and Dancing with the Cars

Puppy Dog Pals

This animated series follows fun-loving pug puppies Bingo and Rolly, who search for thrills both in their own neighbourhood and around the globe. Whether helping their owner Bob, assisting a friend in need or exploring with their pal Keia, the pugs’ motto is that life is more exciting with your best friend by your side.

Drumline

This 2002 20th Century Fox film follows a talented street drummer who enrolls in a university, hoping to lead its marching band to fame and victory – but he first must defeat a rival in order to win the battle. Nick Cannon and Zoe Saldana star.

Friday 29th January

X-Men Apocalypse

The 2016 X-Men film arrives on the platform, as the mutant heroes must work together to defeat the all-powerful Apocalypse, who is long revered as a god and wants to cause extinction on earth. As with most films in the franchise, there is an all-star cast – with James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence among those to reprise their roles.

