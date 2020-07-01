When is Cursed’s release date? Your guide to Netflix show’s cast, plot and trailer

Fantasy drama Cursed is coming soon to Netflix, with Katherine Langford’s Lady of the Lake set to stake her claim to Camelot, save her fairy people and navigate the politics and danger of her medieval world, all with the help of some familiar Arthurian faces like Arthur and Merlin.

With new Cursed trailers showing the familiar world of gallant Knights and round tables transformed into a story of religious and racial persecution, Cursed is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller, and is sure to create a very different version of the King Arthur myth.

But what do we know about the series so far? Check out the trailer, cast and other details below.

When is Cursed’s Netflix release date?

Netflix has revealed that the series’ 10 episodes will be released on Friday 17th July, a date worth marking for fans of Langford or Arthurian myth in general.

Cursed’s UK release date will be the same as in the US, as it is a worldwide release.

Is there a Cursed trailer?

There are two! – a teaser trailer setting up the quasi-historical fantasy world of the show and its major conflict was released in June 2020, and you can watch it above.

An official trailer also dropped later in June 2020, which you can also watch above. The new footage teases more cast members and examples of the magic seen in the world Katherine Langsford’s character lives in, which appears to be a fantasy version of historical England.

The trailer also introduces Nimue’s magical people the Fae and the deadly Red Paladins, the latter headed by Peter Mullan’s character and sworn to destroy all the supernatural beings they can find in the name of religion.

The footage also introduces new versions of King Arthur and Merlin and other lesser-known faces, all of whom seem desperate to get their hands on a familiar sword…but in this world, Excalibur itself it apparently cursed.

Cursed cast and characters

Katherine Langford stars as troubled witch Nimue (pronounced Nim-Way), the member of a persecuted clan with unusual abilities who goes on to lead a revolution.

Other cast members in the story include Devon Terrell as Arthur, a younger version of the legendary King, Gustav Skarsgård as Merlin, Tom Stokoe as Gawain and Daniel Sharman as the Weeping Monk.

The large ensemble cast also includes Peter Mullen (playing a terrifying religious leader), Daniel Sharman, Bella Dayne, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Clive Russell, Sebastian Arnesto and Lily Newmark among others.

Who is the Lady of the Lake?

In the traditional Arthurian legend, the Lady of the Lake is a mysterious enchantress who gifts Arthur his sword Excalibur (in some versions of the story anyway), traps Merlin and raises Sir Lancelot from the dead, among other achievements.

The character is largely reimagined in Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller’s graphic novel Cursed as a kind of warrior witch and leader who apparently wields Excalibur herself. Miller and Wheeler have gone down the same route in this TV adaptation of their work, which unusually they have created and written themselves.

What is the story of Cursed?

Along with the first teaser trailer, Netflix released the following plot summary:

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake.

After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.

Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.

Cursed lands on Netflix 17th July.