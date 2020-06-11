Meet the islanders looking for romance in Love Island: Australia

We feel like the TV Gods are smiling down on us.

We thought we’d missed out on the long, hot summer this year, after the British series of Love Island was cancelled. The series has been postponed until 2021 because of, you guessed it, the coronavirus outbreak and the impact it would have on filming.

But the clever people at ITV2 have come up with something to make it all better – they’re showing series one of Love Island: Australia instead, throwing back to a time when social distancing wouldn’t stand in the way of romance.

We’ll meet 10 brand new islanders, as they see each other for the first time in episode one. Of course, regular viewers will be expecting a few more singletons to show up over the course of the series, but let us introduce you to the starting line-up…

Cassidy

Age: 24

Instagram: @cattcity

Job: Barmaid

She says: “I am definitely a country girl at heart, my best feature is my smile. My perfect guy would be a sandy blonde, tattoos, nice and tall. I’m definitely the kind of girl to go after what I want.”

Charlie

Age: 22

Instagram: @charlietaylor

Job: International rugby player

He says: “My best feature is my body! I play rugby 7s for Australia and I’ve got lots of followers on Instagram, it’s pretty wicked. My perfect woman has a great smile and a good sense of humour and she’s not too demanding, I can’t handle people who are too demanding.”

Eden

Age: 25

Instagram: @dallyeden

Job: Prison officer

He says: “I’d give myself 10 out of 10, I’m funny, I’ve got muscles, I like a good time and I love a girl that likes good banter. I’m very confident and I’m not afraid to show it. I’m looking for a girl with good looks and a personality. I don’t mind a girl who has plastic boobs and takes pride in her appearance. Biggest turn off has to be if you have bad breath.”

Erin

Age: 23

Job: Nurse

She says: “I’m your naughty nurse. Guys talk to me because I’m extremely hilarious and their girlfriends are really boring, girls don’t like me… If I could describe myself in five words I’d just say sexy.”

Grant

Age: 22

Instagram: @grant_crapp

Job: Electrician

He says: “I’m a sparky, a lot of girls seem to love that, I’m cheeky too. What turns me off about a girl is when they’re yapping about their hair and make up, it drives me insane.”

Josh

Age: 25

Instagram: @joshmoss

Job: Sports administrator

He says: “Five words to describe me? I’m funny, cheeky, naughty, sexy and spontaneous. My mouth has got me into a lot of trouble in the past, girls either want to kiss me or slap me, or sometimes both if they’re into it and I’ll roll with that, I don’t mind a bit of kinkiness.”

Justin

Age: 27

Instagram: @justinlacko

Job: Model

He says: “I’m an international male model, I live in New York City and I party with people like Katy Perry, I rub shoulders with all the celebrities. I’m pretty good with the ladies. My dream lady would be someone who understands me as much as I understand her, she should take a lot of pride in herself too. What turns me off? Long fingernails, I absolute hate them.”

Millie

Age: 24

Instagram: @millie1993

Job: Doggy daycare worker

She says: “I give the dogs cuddles and play tug of war with them – a dog is definitely easier to tame than a man. When girls are bitchy and backstabbing I’ll definitely pull them up on it. My best features are my butt and my banter. My fantasy man is a tradesman or a rugby player, someone in a manly job.”

Natasha

Age: 24

Instagram: @tashacherie

Job: Beauty salon owner

She says: “I get along really well with guys, I have lots of guy friends but lots of guys are friends with me for one reason. I’d rate myself an 8/9 out of 10. I’m looking for a guy who puts me on a pedestal and thinks that I’m number one. I’m pretty easy on the eye as you can see, I’ve had my boobs done. I think I’ve got a great personality.”

Tayla

Age: 21

Instagram: @tayla.damir

Job: Beauty queen

She says: “I have done Miss Universe twice now. I can be a bit high maintenance, so I need somebody to tell me to pull my head in. I am quite a flirty person so girls get a bit intimidated as I might be trying to steal their man. When I’m interested in a guy I show that by being a bit mean.”

Love Island Australia starts on ITV2 on 15th June. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.