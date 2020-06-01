Accessibility Links

Which gameshow is on Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow this week? Everything you need to know

Clue: Alan's price is always right!

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow

Saturday night entertainment just got a lot more nostalgic with Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow now underway, having kicked off with a hilarious celebrity special of Play Your Cards Right.

So which old school game show will be playing along with next? We can tell you it will be a classic series in which it was normal to be asked, “Which is more expensive, a fountain pen or a blender?”

That’s it, The Price is Right is on it’s way back!

Come on down, as we remind you how the show works…

How do you play The Price is Right?

One of the most unique parts of this show is the way the contestants are selected – no auditions or screen tests, any member of the studio audience can be called upon to play the game. So you’re sitting there ready for an evening’s entertainment and the announcer will shout, ‘Joe Bloggs, come on down!’ – prompting you to run down the stairs to the set in a hysterical fashion, worrying about where you’ve left your handbag as a member of the production team tries to give you a hastily written name badge.

There were lots of different games played throughout each series of The Price is Right, all of which required you to have a rough idea of prices from the Argos catalogue. Whatever form the game took, the idea was similar – you had to decide whether one household object was cheaper or more expensive than another.

All of the games led up to the ‘Showcase Showdown’, a round that involved spinning a huge wheel to determine who would make it through to the final ‘Range Finder’ game. This involved looking at lots of different star prizes and trying to work out their total cost – if you got close enough to the correct figure then all of the prizes were yours.

"This
Who was the original host of The Price is Right? When was it on TV?

Where do we start – this show has had more lives than a cat! The game is based on a US format, and was first presented in the UK by Leslie Crowther (the man who hosted Stars in Their Eyes before Matthew Kelly) on ITV from 1984-1988. It then moved to Sky, where it was hosted by Bob Warman, before its most famous outing – seven series hosted by Bruce Forsyth, back on ITV from 1995 to 2001. Comedian Joe Pasquale also hosted the show for a little while, from 2006 to 2007, while Ant and Dec and Vernon Kay also presented an episode each as part of their Gameshow Marathon series.

Which celebs will be playing The Price is Right?

There are no celebrities this week. Following last weekend’s special edition of Play Your Cards Right, the rest of the series will see regular quiz show contestants playing the games.

The shows still to come in the run are Take Your Pick, Bullseye and Strike it Lucky.

Has Alan hosted The Price is Right before?

Actually, he has. Alan hosted a one-off pilot of a Channel 4 revival of The Price is Right in 2017, and 89% of RadioTimes.com readers said at the time that they would love to see a full series. Unfortunately it never happened, but at least we get to see Alan presenting the show again as part of his Epic Gameshow series!

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow continues on ITV with The Price is Right on Saturday night at 7:30pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.

All about The Price Is Right

