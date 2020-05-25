Pixar debuts first gay main character in new short film

Pixar has unveiled its first ever gay main character in a new short film headed to streaming service Disney Plus.

SparkShorts is a showcase for independent animated projects from the creators of some of Pixar’s biggest movies, with Out being one of the latest additions to the series.

The nine-minute short film tells the story of Greg, a man who plans to move to a new city with his boyfriend, but is struggling to come out to his parents.

When they suddenly arrive at his house to help him pack, he switches bodies with his dog and attempts to hide his new relationship from them – but of course, soon learns the importance of being true to himself.

Disney Plus revealed a sneak peek at the new short film on Twitter:

Pixar’s previous film, Onward, featured an LGBT+ character in a very small role, although that was still enough for it to be banned in some countries.

Disney Plus finally launched in the UK on 24th March and is home to Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian, as well as a library of films from Marvel, Pixar and National Geographic.

