Is Maleficent 2 on Disney Plus UK? How to watch sequel online

Following the launch of Disney Plus in the UK and much of Europe, the studio’s vast library of films is on everybody’s mind right now.

One of the most talked about Disney movies of the last year was Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which saw superstar Angelina Jolie back in the villainous title role.

Here’s where you can watch Maleficent: Mistress of Evil online during the coronavirus lockdown.

Is Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil on Disney Plus?

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil was available on Disney Plus in the US first but is now available on Disney Plus UK from 15th May.

How to watch Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil online

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is on Disney Plus – but it was also released early for on demand platforms, perfect timing for people who are stuck at home and trying to keep themselves entertained.

The Sleeping Beauty prequel is available now from Amazon Prime Video as a rental for for £3.49 (SD) or £4.49 (HD), with the option to outright purchase a digital version for £9.99 (SD) or £11.99 (HD).

The film was released on DVD and Blu-ray on Monday 6th April – order on Amazon now.