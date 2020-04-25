Accessibility Links

  3. Mark Labbett promises no mercy in dramatic first look for Beat The Chasers

Mark Labbett promises no mercy in dramatic first look for Beat The Chasers

Would you take on the Chasers?

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.00 Monday 20th April 2020 From Potato Beat The Chasers: Ep1 on ITV Pictured: Mark 'The Beast' Labbett, Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty, Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha, Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan and Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace

Beat The Chasers already looks like it’s going to be the toughest show on television.

All five quizzers team up to face anyone who dares take on the challenge.

Each contestant who makes it through the Cash Builder-style round will then have to choose whether they take on two, three, four or five Chasers – the more they challenge, the more they win.

Now, ITV have released a new clip of the quiz which will air next week across five nights.

As host Bradley Walsh introduces the show, the gladiatorial set is revealed.

Jenny “The Vixen” Ryan, Mark “The Beast” Labbett, Shaun “The Dark Destroyer” Wallace, Paul “The Sinnerman” Sinha and Anne “The Governess” Hegerty are seated high on a platform.

Labbett jokes: “As usual, I’ve checked-in my mercy at the front door.”

And in an imposing twist, Wallace offers to a contestant: “You want more, you’re going to get more.”

We’re already terrified of the prospect!

Speaking ahead of the show’s launch, Labbett explained the pressure was on the Chasers this time around.

“The key thing is the time advantage – the fewer Chasers they face the more of a time advantage they’ve got. Because we’re playing catch up, the pressure is always on us,” he explained.

Sinha agreed, adding: “It’s role reversal. Suddenly the Chasers are the ones under pressure. The game play is different, the strategies are different.”

Wallace went on to explain how well the team worked together, saying: “By and large we worked very well. Obviously we did make mistakes. But we knew each other’s strengths. I, for example, wouldn’t answer a question I know Anne would get, or Mark would get or Paul or Jenny would get.

“But I thought our star player throughout the week was Paul. He was very witty, in terms of the wisecracks he came out with and he pulled out some very, very good answers.”

Beat the Chasers starts Monday 27th April at 9pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Saturday 22nd September 2018 From Thames/Syco The X Factor: SR15: Ep7 on ITV Pictured: Panda Ross.

