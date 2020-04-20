Host Bradley Walsh is there to pick out members of the studio audience to compete in the Cash Builder.

There, they have the chance to bank £5,000 but if they get the first question wrong, they're out.

The contestants then have to risk it for a biscuit as they choose whether they want to play against two, three, four or all five Chasers - those who gamble their knowledge will have the chance to win up to £100,000.

Questions are then flipped between the Chasers and the contestant - if the players get a question wrong, the clock starts to tick... whoever runs out of time first is the loser.

And according to Mark "The Beast" Labbett, the tables have well and truly turned on the Chasers.

Speaking ahead of the show's launch, he explained: "The key thing is the time advantage – the fewer Chasers they face the more of a time advantage they’ve got. Because we’re playing catch up, the pressure is always on us.”

Paul "The Sinnerman" Sinha agreed, adding: "It's role reversal. Suddenly the Chasers are the ones under pressure. The game play is different, the strategies are different."

And they may be a force to be reckoned with, but fellow Chaser Jenny Ryan says they have a long way to go.

“It’s our first try at this so I would say at the moment we’re an 8, with a practise we’ll be a 10 very soon," she said.

Shaun "The Dark Destroyer" Wallace elaborated, explaining: “By and large we worked very well. Obviously we did make mistakes. But we knew each other’s strengths. I, for example, wouldn’t answer a question I know Anne would get, or Mark would get or Paul or Jenny would get. But I thought our star player throughout the week was Paul. He was very witty, in terms of the wisecracks he came out with and he pulled out some very, very good answers.”

Beat the Chasers starts Monday 27th April at 9pm on ITV.