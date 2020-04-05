Accessibility Links

Tiger King reportedly returning for one more episode on Netflix

The documentary series has taken the world by storm

Jeff Lowe Tiger King Netflix

If you’re one of the many people who have been left reeling by the shocking events of Netflix’s Tiger King, then we have some good news: it looks like another episode could be on the way.

The documentary takes a detailed look at the big cat industry in the United States, introducing us to former zoo owner Joe Exotic and his bitter rival, animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence on murder for hire and animal abuse charges, but recently said in an interview with Netflix that he is looking to be exonerated and released.

Exotic’s former business partner Jeff Lowe has now claimed that one more episode of Tiger King is in the works, with filming due to take place this week.

He made the statement in a video sent to American baseball player Justin Turner, who had recently discussed the series on his wife’s podcast, Holding Kourt.

If Lowe’s comments are accurate, that means fans will have a new episode of Tiger King to look forward to next week, although we don’t know exactly what it will be about – surely the story can’t get any crazier?

Netflix is yet to officially confirm reports of another episode of Tiger King.

Tiger King is available now streaming on Netflix

