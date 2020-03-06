Who is Estonia’s Eurovision 2020 entry Uku Suviste who will be singing What Love Is

It’s third time lucky for Estonia’s 2020 Eurovision entry Uku Suviste – who previously auditioned twice to represent the country.

This year he’ll finally be taking to the stage in Rotterdam and performing his song What is Love.

But, what made him stand out this time round? And does he have what it takes to get Estonia to the finals?

Here’s everything we know about the musician, who has many strings to his bow…

Who is representing Estonia at Eurovision 2020?

Age: 37

Instagram: @ukusuviste

Uku is a man of many talents, having worked as a singer, songwriter, pianist and music producer.

Of recent, he’s been focusing on his singing career which has brought him to this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Over the years, he’s taken part in multiple music festivals across the world.

In 2005, he self-produced and released his first original CD album, titled It’s Christmas Time and he also competed in the 7th season of the Russian version of The Voice, where he was coached by Ani Lorak.

He was eliminated from the competition in the semi-final.

He’s also no stranger to the Estonian national selection for the song competition, after competing in 2017 with the song Supernatural and finishing second in 2019 with Pretty Little Liar.

What is Estonia’s Eurovision 2020 song called?

Uku will be performing his romantic hit What Love Is. It was written by the singer himself and Sharon Vaughn.

During a recent live performance of the track, Uku was accompanied by five backing singers off-stage, so it’ll be interesting how the performance will play out in Rotterdam.

Where did Estonia come in last year’s Eurovision?

Since its very first entry in 1994, Estonia has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 25 times.

In those 25 years, Estonia has won the contest on once occasion with Tanel Padar, Dave Benton and 2XL in 2001.

This made Estonia the first former Soviet country to win the contest and the second eastern European country to win, after Yugoslavia in 1989.

It sounds like Uku has a big reputation to keep up.

When is Eurovision 2020?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final will take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16 May, and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 May, with 10 countries from each qualifying to Saturday’s grand final – and both will be aired on BBC Four.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 final is on 16th May 2020