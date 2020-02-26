Meet France’s Eurovision 2020 entry Tom Leeb who will sing The Best In Me

A man of many talents, France’s Eurovision 2020 entry, Tom Leeb, is sure to keep viewers tuned in.

Since focusing solely on his music, the singer-songwriter – who is one of the 41 Eurovision competitors [ INSERT LINK TO MAIN CONTESTANT PAGE] – has gone on to achieve great success, supporting superstar musicians, such as Tom Jones, and releasing his first album.

But, who is he? And how good is his song?

Who is France’s Eurovision 2020 act Tom Leeb?

Age: 30

Instagram: @tomleeb

Twitter: @TomLeebOfficial

As an actor, singer and comedian, Tom Leeb has many strings to his bow.

The Paris resident comes from a very notable family of artists. His sister Fanny is an established singer and star of The Voice 2013, and his father is a well-known French comedian Michel Leeb – who he performed alongside of in a theatrical adaption of Mrs Doubtfire.

Lately, Tom has been focusing on his music and has supported international stars such as Sting and Tom Jones on their gigs.

In September 2019, he released his debut album Recollection, with the audio clip of his track Are We Too Late reaching an impressive 25 million YouTube views.

What is France’s Eurovision 2020 song called?

Tom will perform French-English ballad The Best In Me, which he co-wrote with Peter Boström, Thomas G:son, John Lundvik, Amir Haddad (France 2016) and Lea Ivanne.

Where did France come in last year’s Eurovision?

France participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 with the song “Roi” by Bilal Hassani.

As a member of the “Big 5”, they automatically qualified to compete in the final.

However, they finished in 16th place, after Duncan Laurence won the show for The Netherlands.

When is Eurovision 2020?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final will take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16 May, and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 May, with 10 countries from each qualifying to Saturday’s grand final – and both will be aired on BBC Four.

