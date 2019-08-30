The 25-year-old propelled his country to victory with his track Arcade in Tel Aviv, Israel in May.

The official Twitter account broke the destination announcement on Friday with a post which read: “Together with our reigning champion @duncanlaurence we’re excited to announce the Host City & dates for next year’s #Eurovision Song Contest!”

The first and second semi finals will take place on 12th and 14th May, respectively, with the Grand Final confirmed for 16th May.

2020 will mark the fifth time Holland has hosted the competition, the last time coming back in 1980 when 1978 and 1979 winners Israel declined to hold the event for a second consecutive year.

Other Dutch cities to host the event have included Amsterdam, The Hague and Hilversum.

Netherlands will have a free pass to the final aswell as The “Big Five” – the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

The annual contest will be shown on BBC 1.