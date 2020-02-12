ITV to cut back summer Love Island by two weeks

Summer Love Island will be two weeks shorter than usual, bringing its duration down from two months to six weeks, it has been reported.

The reality competition series is a big ratings hit for ITV2 and was extended from six to eight weeks in 2017, when its popularity reached impressive heights.

The newer winter edition has remained a solid performer for the broadcaster, although ratings have dipped since its initial meteoric rise.

The latest series launched to 2.5 million viewers, a loss of 800,000 from the premiere of the previous summer edition.

A source close to Love Island told RadioTimes.com the reduced summer run was owing to the addition of the winter season. “It was decided last year to increase Love Island from eight weeks to 12 weeks across the year in 2020, in two six week series – introducing a new winter run [the current series] as well as the summer run,” they said.

