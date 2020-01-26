Accessibility Links

The Masked Singer: ITV apologises for Jonathan Ross’ Natalie Cole blunder

The broadcaster repeatedly guessed that masked singer Daisy was Natalie Cole, who died in 2015

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Friday 24th January 2020 From Bandicoot TV The Masked Singer: Ep5 on ITV Pictured: Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. This photograph is (C) Bandicoot TV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

ITV have issued an apology after The Masked Singer panellist Jonathan Ross made the repeated blunder of guessing Daisy was a singer who died in 2015.

Last night broadcaster Ross was convinced that the masked singer was Nat King Cole’s daughter – the late Natalie Cole – after Daisy sang Nat’s famous song ‘Unforgettable’.

However, viewers at home were quick to spot the blunder, taking to social media to criticise both Ross and The Masked Singer’s production team, who failed to spot the error during the pre-recorded show and edit it out before broadcasting.

“Did they really just suggest Natalie Cole? As in Natalie Cole who died in 2015?,” one Twitter user posted.

Responding to RadioTimes.com‘s request for comment, ITV issued an apology. A spokesperson said: “This was a genuine mistake by the panel. We apologise if this caused any upset to viewers.”

Later in the show it was revealed that Daisy was actually US singer-songwriter Kelis.

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

