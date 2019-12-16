Watch Sky Original arts shows for free

We’ve teamed up with Sky TV to offer TV fans a great early Christmas present!

For a full month between December 18 2019 and January 18 2020 we’re giving you the chance to enjoy full episodes and entire series of some of the the most-talked about TV of 2019 right here on and it won’t cost you a penny.

Portrait Artist of the Year

Stephen Mangan and Joan Bakewell host a new series of the Sky Arts show that aims to uncover the country’s next great portrait artist…

Why Do We Dance

Akram Khan presents this visually-stunning and thought-provoking series of five documentary films explores the work and inspirations of the leading dancers and choreographers of the 21st century.

Battle of the Brass Bands

rom Cory Band to Brighouse and Rastrick, this series follows some of the best and well-known brass bands from around the nation as they compete against each other for the coveted title.

