The X Factor: The Band loses in ratings battle to Channel 5 Aldi documentary

ITV’s The X Factor has had a tumultuous year, owing to various attempts to revamp the format and rekindle the public’s interest in the series. However, recent ratings reveal Simon Cowell’s once-beloved show is still struggling to attract the big figures.

Wednesday night’s episode of spin-off The X Factor: The Band – which sees younger singers compete to be part of the next One Direction or Little Mix – pulled in combined ratings of 1.63 million, which meant it had a smaller overall audience than Channel 5’s show about Aldi.

The hour-long documentary Aldi at Christmas aired at 9pm on Wednesday night, meaning it overlapped with The X Factor: The Band (8.30-10pm). The festive film was watched by 1.72 million viewers and provided a behind-the-scenes look at the supermarket’s success during the holiday season.

The X Factor: The Band’s dip in ratings may prove a blow to Cowell, and also to ITV, which just announced it’s signed a five-year deal with the entertainment mogul’s company Syco, ensuring the televised singing contest (which at its peak pulled in 19.4 million viewers back in 2010) will return in 2020.

Earlier this year, Cowell scrapped the familiar civilian X Factor series for two smaller series, before apparently changing his mind again and launching The X Factor: The Band.

The X Factor: The Band continues Friday 13th December, with the live final taking place from 8:10pm on Sunday 15th December.