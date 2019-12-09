The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Michelle Ackerley & Amol Rajan.

Advertisement

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Tonight, the show has Only Fools and Horses and Open All Hours star Sir David Jason on the sofa, and there’s a feature about the OAPs who’ve shared 80 years of friendship.