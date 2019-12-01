When is The Personal History of David Copperfield released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and is there a trailer?

David Copperfield will get a fresh lease of life this Autumn as the literary character is be brought back to our screens in a new film adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens novel.

But who will appear in the film, and when can we expect to see it?

When is the release date for The Personal History of David Copperfield?

The Personal History of David Copperfield is released in UK cinemas 24th January 2020.

Who is in the cast of The Personal History of David Copperfield?

Dev Patel will be headlining the star-studded cast. The actor, known for his breakthrough role in E4’s Skins and later appearances in the critically acclaimed films Slumdog Millionaire and Lion, will take on the role of David Copperfield himself.

The character, who is a semi-autobiographical depiction of Charles Dickens, is a bit of a departure from Dev’s past roles… but, really, is there anything that he cannot do?

Alongside Dev will be high-profile actress Tilda Swinton (Marvel’s Doctor Strange) as Copperfield’s beloved aunt, Betsey Trotwood, Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who) as Mr Micawber, Ben Whishaw (Paddington) as Uriah Heep, and Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Jane Mudstone.

Safe to say, we have ‘great expectations’ for this film. (Sorry.)

What is The Personal History of David Copperfield about?

The film will follow David Copperfield from birth to adulthood, as he traverses life in Victorian England. Copperfield experiences poverty, wealth, kindness, and hurt throughout his adolescence; which should make for a film that will leave you simultaneously teary-eyed and optimistic.

As Copperfield meets (many) characters along the way, some of whom are set to make lasting impact, others who are just brief encounters, we see him grow and evolve.

Charles Dickens himself said that this was one of his favourite novels he ever wrote, so director Armando Iannucci will be hoping to honour that passion in this adaptation.

Is David Copperfield a true story?

No – however, the novel is said to be semi-autobiographical due to its similarities to Charles Dickens’ life in Victorian England.

Is there a trailer for The Personal History of David Copperfield?

Funny you should ask…