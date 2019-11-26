Accessibility Links

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker runtime isn’t as long as you think

To quote Anakin Skywalker: "You're shorter than I expected"

The final entry in the mainline Star Wars saga has been revealed as shorter than previously thought.

The Rise of Skywalker will be released next month in cinemas with a runtime that had been rumoured as roughly 155 minutes (2 hours 35 minutes).

This would have made it the longest Star Wars movie to date, echoing the likes of fellow franchise finale Avengers: Endgame which also came in at an oversized duration.

However, an interview with director JJ Abrams on EW Radio has revealed that the film’s true runtime is actually 141 minutes (2 hours 21 minutes), putting it well behind The Last Jedi which weighs in at 152 minutes.

Abrams discussed finishing production on the film as a guest on Good Morning America: “It’s done. Now, people have to see it… This [reshoots] happened last time as well.

“You see something, and you think, ‘That could be a little clearer. That could be a little bit better’. If you have the ability to fix the piece. You take advantage of that.”

A new clip from the Rise of Skywalker was dropped this week and revealed the standard issue stormtroopers are equipped with jet packs for the first time.

This puts their new appearance more in line with the likes of fan favourite bounty hunters Jango and Boba Fett.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is slated for UK cinema release on 19th December

