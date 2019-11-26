Ian Wright and Caitlyn Jenner could be punished for breaking I’m A Celeb rules

I’m A Celebrity campmates Ian Wright and Caitlyn Jenner could face punishment after breaking the show rules.

After Roman Kemp and James Haskell failed their particularly difficult Bushtucker Trial on Monday night, neither Wright nor soap stars Andy Whyment and Cliff Parisi were able to enjoy a delicious roast dinner with the rest of camp.

This was particularly gutting for Wright, who has been struggling with the show’s food restrictions.

Fortunately, Jenner was able to smuggle him a corn on the cob and some chicken from her meal – a kind gesture, but one that could have serious consequences.

Speaking on the ITV2 companion show Extra Camp, hosts Ant and Dec said: “Contraband in camp. We’ve noted it. It’s been noted.”

In the past, show executives have acted swiftly when similar breaches have been made, often implementing an unpleasant forfeit of some variety.

The trial that resulted in Ian, Cliff and Andy missing out was subject to criticism on Twitter by some fans who felt it was unreasonably hard, but Ant and Dec defended it on Twitter, writing: “The stand ins did it when we tested it.”

