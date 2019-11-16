Bodyguard star says a season 2 is “absolutely guaranteed” – but there’s no word on when it’s coming

It’s been over a year since Bodyguard wrapped up on BBC One, but despite breaking ratings records, we’re still waiting on official news of a second season.

Advertisement

Jed Mercurio’s tense, twisty thriller achieved the highest BBC viewing figures since 2008, with a peak audience of 11 million tuning in for the final episode.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com to promote his lead role in the new version of The Demon Headmaster, actor Nicholas Gleaves revealed that he’d recently met up with a producer on Bodyguard… and that the show’s return date is still very much TBC.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“I spoke to the producer a month ago and he absolutely guaranteed that there would be a second series, and he absolutely guaranteed that he’s no idea when it’s going to be!” Gleaves said.

Whenever it happens, though, Gleaves insisted that he’s “most definitely” keen to reprise his role of Roger Penhaligon, the Conservative Party Chief Whip, who became wary of the late Julia Montague’s (Keeley Hawes) political ambition.

“I think that Roger can definitely make a comeback,” he said. “It would all depend on what Jed Mercurio comes up with story-wise, but I loved that role.

“I thought it was really, really brilliant, and he had a real energy whenever he came on-screen. So I’d like to get back to Roger, that’d be good!”

Back in May, Bodyguard star Richard Madden – who played protection officer David Budd – suggested that a second outing could take place two years after the events of the season one finale.

Advertisement

Madden, who won a Golden Globe for his performance as the troubled war veteran, said his character “needs a vacation” and that he and series creator Mercurio think it would be “much more interesting” to “catch up with him 18 moths later, two years later”.

New episodes of The Demon Headmaster starring Nicholas Gleaves premiere on the CBBC channel on Wednesdays at 5pm – the first five episodes are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer