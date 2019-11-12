Caitlyn Jenner has been on I’m A Celebrity before

One of this year’s I’m A Celebrity contestants might be feeling a tad less nervous than the rest, having competed on the extreme reality series once before.

Advertisement

Caitlyn Jenner, former athlete and star of the hit US show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, appeared on the American version of I’m A Celeb way back in 2003, prior to her gender reassignment surgery.

Then known as Bruce Jenner, she gained experience of how to tackle Bushtucker Trials before placing fourth.

Get all the latest I'm A Celebrity news, views and gossip direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for I'm A Celebrity and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

In spite of this, shortly after her announcement for this year’s series, she told The Sun that she doesn’t know what the format of I’m A Celebrity is. Perhaps repressing some bug-infested memories?

Jenner isn’t the first celeb to return to the jungle, with former supermodel Janice Dickinson also appearing on the show twice: first on 2007’s UK series and later on 2009’s US edition.

With a reported whopping £500,000 fee for signing up, Jenner joins Noel Edmonds as one of the highest ever paid stars to join I’m A Celebrity.

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV, Sunday 17th November at 9pm