Is Neil Jones returning to Strictly Come Dancing this weekend?

UPDATE: After two weeks on the sidelines, Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones has confirmed he WILL be returning to the dancefloor this weekend with celebrity partner Alex Scott.

After injuring himself during rehearsals for Halloween week, Neil had to withdraw to concentrate on recovery, with fellow pro Kevin Clifton (who had been knocked out of the competition with his own celebrity partner earlier in the series) stepping in to partner footballer Alex Scott.

The following week, Jones was still not fully recovered, meaning Kevin partnered her again – but after some uncertainty, this week Alex has confirmed that she’ll be back with Neil this weekend.

“I now know who I’m dancing with,” Alex said on Friday night’s Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, adding: “I am dancing with my normal partner!”

“I’m back,” Neil said. “It’s great to be back. You know, [Alex] has been doing so well every week, and Kevin, I have to say thank you because Kevin has been there all the way.

“He’s been great this week, and we couldn’t have done it without him.”

Footage was shown during the week of Neil choreographing the jive for Kevin and Alex while not taking part himself, prompting fears he could miss another live show performance.

However, Neil got the OK to return himself from the series’ physiotherapist late in the week, and now all is set for him to be back for Saturday Night’s show.

Alex and Neil are dancing the jive to Chubby Checker’s Let’s Twist Again, and the pressure will be on, both to continue Alex’s run of good scores (last week, she and Clifton picked up 31 for her American Smooth Foxtrot) and to make it to the all-important Blackpool week of Strictly coming on Saturday 16th November.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday at 6.50pm