Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing gets a third series

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, BBC2’s heartwarming series about two men in a boat talking about life’s big issues, has been renewed for a third series.

Fast Show star Paul Whitehouse will be donning his waders once more as he takes fellow comedian Bob Mortimer out on a weekly fishing trip — complete with discussions about everything from friendship and food, to their impending mortality.

BBC Two controller Patrick Holland said: “When Paul and Bob first came to see us three years ago with the idea of making a series about fishing, we couldn’t have imagined their daft idea would become one of the most loved shows on TV. Brimming with friendship, care, beauty, escape and a bit of fishing, it’s a show we are so proud of.”

Executive producer Lisa Clark also added that she “delighted” that viewers would get a third chance to “eavesdrop” on the friends — and learn a bit about fishing along the way.

“With Bob and Paul we capture something very special. Genuine, authentic conversation,” she said. “Much has been said about the magic of the series and all I can add is that making it is unlike any other programme I’ve worked on.

“Bob and Paul are a sheer joy to work with and I’m delighted we’re returning to eavesdrop on their riverbank conversations in some of the most beautiful locations in the British countryside.”

You can watch the pair celebrate the news in this adorable video below: