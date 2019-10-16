Ant and Dec announce BBC show Street Car Showdown

Ant and Dec will produce a new street racing series for the BBC.

BBC Two has commissioned a pilot of Street Car Showdown, a reality series which will give teams from all around the UK 10 days to pimp out ordinary cars before taking each other on in challenges.

Though the duo are tied to ITV for on-screen duties, their production company Mitre Television is free to shop shows out to other broadcasters.

Ant and Dec said in a statement: “We have been fascinated with this world since we were teenagers in the North East and experienced car modders meeting up on Roker seafront in Sunderland to show off their creations.

“We came up with the format to shine a light onto the untapped world of car fanatics and highlight their passion, talent and creativity. We are great admirers of the team at Studio Lambert and are thrilled to be partnering with them on this project.”

Street Car Showdown is the Geordie duo’s latest project since Ant McPartlin returned to television following his conviction for drink-driving in 2018.

He will make his return to I’m A Celebrity when it comes back next month.