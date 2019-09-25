Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge signs huge Amazon deal

Days after scooping three Emmy awards, Fleabag writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge has signed a major new contract with Amazon.

The new deal will see former Killing Eve showrunner create and produce new shows that will exclusively air on Amazon Prime Video.

“I’m insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon,” said Waller-Bridge (via Variety), referring to the company’s work co-producing Fleabag with the BBC. “Working with the team on Fleabag was the creative partnership dreams are made of. It really feels like home. I can’t wait to get going!”

“We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Phoebe at Amazon Studios,” Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios added. “As evident in her great success at the Emmy Awards this week, she is clever, brilliant, generous and a virtuoso on multiple fronts including writing, acting and producing.”

So, what shows will Waller-Bridge gift viewers? Not a third run of Fleabag. Speaking at the Emmys earlier this week, the writer and actor confirmed that the comedy wouldn’t be returning.

“To be honest, this just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it, actually,” she told reporters at a post-ceremony press conference (via TVLine). “It does feel like the story is complete… It does feel right. Go out on a high. You can’t get higher than this.”

The deal is not expected to clash with her much-reported script work on James Bond film No Time to Die, or her upcoming HBO romantic thriller Run.