Meet Georgina – The Circle series 2 player and Crohn’s disease advocate

The Circle is back for another round, with the social media (un)reality show garnering a cult following thanks to the antics of its catfishing contestants and overall dystopian feel.

This time, eight new contestants will be entering the game for an even longer period, trying to be named the most influential person in The Circle in a bid to win the £100,000 prize fund.

Here's all you need to know.

Who is Georgina?

The 21-year-old works in the tailoring industry and is open about living with Crohn’s disease, using YouTube to spread awareness when she had an ileostomy bag and often being called an inspiration by young girls also suffering from the disease.

On The Circle, Georgina will be playing as her authentic self.

Why is Georgina entering The Circle?

Georgina wanted to appear on the first series of The Circle, but was still recovering from surgery.

“I had colorectal surgery – I had an ileostomy bag fitted but I had it reversed in June last year so I don’t have it any more,” she said, “I’m a lot better but it’s Crohn’s disease so I’ve got it for life I’m afraid.”

Part of her reason for going on the show is to spread awareness of Crohn’s disease. “I also want to promote the idea that you shouldn’t judge people and that you should give everyone a fair chance, not just class them as disabled so they can’t do this, that and the other,” said Georgina.

“We can live our life, we can enjoy life and Crohn’s is just not going to win or stop you having new experiences or making new friendships.”

What is Georgina’s game plan in The Circle?

Georgina will be her completely authentic self on the show.