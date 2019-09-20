Accessibility Links

Channel 5 and Comedy Central join BritBox line-up

The two channels will add hundreds of hours of content to the upcoming British streaming service

Channel 5 and Comedy Central have both struck deals with streaming service BritBox, with hundreds of hours of content from both Viacom-owned channels available to watch on demand.

Earlier this year Britain’s biggest broadcasters ITV and the BBC signed an agreement to launch the BritBox in the final three months of the year, together mounting a home-grown defence to rival on-demand services like Netflix and Amazon from across the pond.

“Under Viacom’s ownership we have significantly increased Channel 5’s investment in original UK content and we’re delighted to bring our popular homegrown content to an even wider audience through BritBox, alongside a selection of Comedy Central’s much-loved UK programming,” said Arran Tindall, Senior Vice President, Commercial & Content Distribution, at Viacom International Media Networks.

BritBox will cost £5.99 per month, and already boasts a roster of boxset favourites from the various broadcasters’ archives, including Love Island, Downton Abbey, Les Miserables, Gavin and Stacey, Broadchurch, Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley, and the UK version of The Office.

As part of the deal, Channel 5 boxsets will each appear on the service once a 30 day catch-up window passes on the platform My5.

