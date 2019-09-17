Oscar-winning writer and director Steve McQueen is bringing an anthology of hour-long stories about London’s West Indian community to BBC1, with Black Panther’s Letitia Wright and Star Wars’ John Boyega joining the starry cast.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Small Axe…

When is Small Axe on TV?

The six-part series will likely air in 2020 on BBC1 for UK viewers and on Amazon for US viewers.

What is Small Axe about?

Spanning three decades, beginning with Enoch Powell’s “Rivers of Blood” speech, the six-part anthology series is set in London’s West Indian community and features The Mangrove, a restaurant in Ladbroke Grove which becomes a community space and years later a meeting-point for protestors.

The series title come from a Jamaican proverb, “if you are the big tree, we are the small axe,” which means that relatively marginal or small voices of dissent can successfully challenge more powerful voices.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

In a statement, McQueen said: “I felt these stories needed to be shared. I wanted to re-live, re-evaluate and investigate the journeys that my parents and the first generation of West Indians went on to deliver me here today calling myself a Black British person. What’s important about our stories is that they are local but at the same time global. I think audiences will identify with the trials, tribulations and joy of our characters as well as reflecting on the present environment in which we find ourselves.

He continued: “The dynamic nature of the series allows us to confront injustice in the face of adversity hence the proverb Small Axe, ‘if you are the big tree, we are the small axe’ (Bob Marley).”

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said: “It is an honour to have Steve McQueen, along with this stellar cast, tell these important and inspiring stories on BBC One. Small Axe will air on BBC One next year, and this powerful drama is not to be missed.”

Who stars in Small Axe?

Leading the cast are Letitia Wright (Top Boy, Black Mirror), who played Shuri in Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame, and John Boyega (Detroit, Attack the Block), who’s best known for his role as Finn in the most recent Star Wars trilogy.

Joining the cast are Malachi Kirby (Curfew, Black Mirror, Roots), Shaun Parkes (Lost In Space, Hooten & The Lady), Rochenda Sandall (Line Of Duty, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Alex Jennings (A Very English Scandal, Victoria) and Jack Lowden (The Long Song, Mary Queen Of Scots).

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Small Axe?

Not yet, but we’ll keep you posted.