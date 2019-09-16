In this hyper-realistic live-action Pokémon film starring Ryan Reynolds as the eponymous character, ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his son Tim (Justice Smith) to team up with Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu, to find out what happened - uncovering a shocking plot that could threaten the whole Pokémon universe.

There’s another new entry on digital downloads in third spot, as Keanu Reeves revives his role as a former hitman in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. It misses out on highest new entry honours by just under 700 sales. In this third instalment of the action-thriller series, John Wick is on the run following the unsanctioned killing of a crime lord.

With It Chapter Two in cinemas, It (2017) climbs two places to fourth.

More like this

The Avengers box set containing the four-film series - Avengers Assemble, Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame - debuts at number five. While another Avenger is at sixth, with Captain Marvel spending a 10th week on the chart.

Brand new at seventh on digital downloads alone, Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson join forces in the comedy crime caper The Hustle. The pair star as scam artists who team up to exact revenge on all the men who have scorned them.

Hellboy is down six places at eighth, Shazam is at ninth and finally, romantic comedy Long Shot starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen zooms up 17 places to 10th.

In this week’s Official Film Chart video, there’s a clip from coming-of-age indie hit Eighth Grade starring Elsie Fisher, available to download and keep from 16th September.

The Official Film Chart 12th September 2019

Advertisement