Bradley Walsh and son hitting the road for second series of Breaking Dad

Doctor Who star Bradley Walsh and his 21-year-old actor son Barney are back with another series of Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, which previously saw Barney drag his reluctant dad out of his armchair and on a 2,000-mile road trip from Los Angeles to New Orleans.

Last year’s travelogue series saw the pair embark on the trip in a 36-foot RV, with Barney setting his dad various challenges, including a sky-dive of 12,000-feet.

Series two, which will air in the New Year, will kick things off at the southernmost point of the continental USA — the Florida Keys — as the parent-offspring odd-couple travel northwards through the East Coast states.

In a statement, The Chase presenter said: “Hitting the road with Barney last year was one of the best experiences of my life and I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of the RV. As long as Barney promises not to forget the HobNobs and the Arsenal duvet, we’ll have a blast.”

Barney added: “We had a great time last year but it’s definitely time to take it to the next level. Dad is always happiest on the sofa in his slippers but I’ve got a few surprises up my sleeve for this trip to make sure he is pushed to his absolute limit. I can’t wait!”