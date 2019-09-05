Accessibility Links

Bradley Walsh and son hitting the road for second series of Breaking Dad

The Chase and Doctor Who star and his son Barney will return for another series in the New Year

Doctor Who star Bradley Walsh and his 21-year-old actor son Barney are back with another series of Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, which previously saw Barney drag his reluctant dad out of his armchair and on a 2,000-mile road trip from Los Angeles to New Orleans.

Last year’s travelogue series saw the pair embark on the trip in a 36-foot RV, with Barney setting his dad various challenges, including a sky-dive of 12,000-feet.

Series two, which will air in the New Year, will kick things off at the southernmost point of the continental USA — the Florida Keys — as the parent-offspring odd-couple travel northwards through the East Coast states.

In a statement, The Chase presenter said: “Hitting the road with Barney last year was one of the best experiences of my life and I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of the RV. As long as Barney promises not to forget the HobNobs and the Arsenal duvet, we’ll have a blast.”
Barney added: “We had a great time last year but it’s definitely time to take it to the next level. Dad is always happiest on the sofa in his slippers but I’ve got a few surprises up my sleeve for this trip to make sure he is pushed to his absolute limit. I can’t wait!”

