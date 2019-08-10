Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin joins Idris Elba film Concrete Cowboys

Caleb McLaughlin, best known for playing Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things, will join Idris Elba in the cast of upcoming film Concrete Cowboys.

The 17-year-old star will play troubled teenager Cole, who reunites with his estranged father Harp (played by Elba) in North Philadelphia — only discover the city’s real-life subculture of black urban riders, or ‘cowboys’.

The film, which doesn’t yet have a release date, was originally titled Ghetto Cowboy, inspired by the book of the same name by Greg Neri.

Emmy-nominee Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us), Lorraine Toussaint (The Village) and Byron Bowers (The Chi) are also set to join the already starry cast, while Elba (Hobbs & Shaw) is also co-producing.

