Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin joins Idris Elba film Concrete Cowboys
The Netflix star will play a troubled teen who reunites with his estranged father — only to discover a community of black urban cowboys
Caleb McLaughlin, best known for playing Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things, will join Idris Elba in the cast of upcoming film Concrete Cowboys.
The 17-year-old star will play troubled teenager Cole, who reunites with his estranged father Harp (played by Elba) in North Philadelphia — only discover the city’s real-life subculture of black urban riders, or ‘cowboys’.
The film, which doesn’t yet have a release date, was originally titled Ghetto Cowboy, inspired by the book of the same name by Greg Neri.
Emmy-nominee Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us), Lorraine Toussaint (The Village) and Byron Bowers (The Chi) are also set to join the already starry cast, while Elba (Hobbs & Shaw) is also co-producing.
