BBC1 announces cast for Agatha Christie adaptation The Pale Horse

BBC1 has announced the cast for Sarah Phelp’s fifth Agatha Christie adaptation The Pale Horse, with Rufus Sewell and Skins alumni Kaya Scodelario leading the all-star lineup.

The two-part series, directed by Leonora Lonsdale, will follow Sewell’s character Mark Easterbrook, who investigates a list of names found in a dead woman’s shoe, before travelling to a mysterious village, Much Deeping, and The Pale Horse, where there are rumoured to be three witches.

Scodelario (Crawl, Extremely Wicked and Shockingly Evil and Vile) will be playing the role of Hermia while Bertie Carvel (Doctor Foster) will play Zachariah Osborne; Sean Pertwee (Gotham, Elementary) Detective Inspector Lejeune; Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve, Indian Summers) David Ardingly; Poppy Gilbert (Call The Midwife) Thomasina Tuckerton; Madeleine Bowyer (Black Mirror, Britannia) Jessie Davis; and Ellen Robertson (Snowflake, Britney Soho) Poppy.

Further additions to the cast include Sarah Woodward (Queens of Mystery), Georgina Campbell (His Dark Materials) and Claire Skinner (Outnumbered).

The “trio of witches” are played by Rita Tushingham (Vera, A Taste of Honey), Sheila Atim (Girl From The North Country, Bloodmoon) and Kathy Kiera Clarke (Derry Girls, Tartuffe).

Tommy Bulfin, BBC Drama Commissioning Editor said: “We are thrilled that filming is now underway on The Pale Horse for BBC One. Sarah’s brilliant scripts and her unique take on the famous Agatha Christie stories have once again attracted an array of top and exciting talent.”

James Prichard, Executive Producer and CEO of Agatha Christie Limited, said: “This adaptation feels like nothing we have done before. This is a very different story from most that my great grandmother wrote, and Sarah has taken it to new heights. The cast, with the likes of Rufus Sewell and Bertie Carvel, is superlative, and it should be a highly entertaining drama.”

Filming for The Pale Horse is underway in and around Bristol. The series is expected to air Christmas 2020.