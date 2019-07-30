Strictly Come Dancing announces a new pro-dancer

Strictly Come Dancing has added a brand new professional dancer to their line-up, hot on the heels of the show’s latest reveal of new Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse.

World class professional latin dancer Nancy Xu, 28, is joining the Strictly family as she heads into the first round of rehearsals ahead of the upcoming series.

“I’m thrilled and excited! I cannot wait to start this new journey with all these amazing people and share the magic together,” she said.

Xu joins fellow pro-dancers AJ Pritchard, Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Anton du Beke, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Janette Manrara, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Kevin Clifton, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Neil Jones and Oti Mabuse (whose sister Motsi has joined the judging panel).

Chinese dancer Xu is no stranger to talent contests — she was previously a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance in China, and appeared onstage in the hit West End and Broadway show Burn The Floor.

She was also finalist in the U21 World Championships back in 2010, winning runner up at the International Singapore Championships in 2013 and third place in the 2010-2012 CBDF National Amateur Latin Championships.