BTS drop first-look at upcoming film Bring The Soul: The Movie

K-pop group BTS have just dropped the first trailer to the upcoming film...

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: 2019 (L-R) J-Hope, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, and RM of BTS arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

K-pop group BTS have released the first trailer for their upcoming film Bring The Soul: The Movie, featuring performances and exclusive behind-the-scenes clips from their sell-out European tour “Love Yourself”.

The 7-piece band from South Korea scored their first UK number one in April for their latest EP, Map of the Soul: Persona, later performing at Wembley, and have since gone on to win fans all over the globe.

In various clips band members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, Jung Kook prep for the tour and overcome intense moments ahead of going onstage.

Earlier this year the South Korean group wowed Britain’s Got Talent viewers with their live performance at the fourth semi-finals, after they stopped by the ITV talent show ahead of their two headlining shows at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 1st and 2nd.

You can watch the official trailer below: 

All about Bring the Soul: The Movie

