Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. What do the Love Island champions win?

What do the Love Island champions win?

How much is up for grabs — and how does the 'split or steal' challenge work?

Dani Dyer, Love Island (ITV, EH)

It’s been a long hot summer of grafting, cracking on, “messages”, Casa Amour heartbreak, and ‘salmon’ dives — and now the Love Island finale is upon us.

Advertisement

The last couple standing will be awarded a cash prize, but the drama won’t end there, as there is every chance that one person could mug off their other half and walk away with every last penny.

But exactly how much do the Love Island champions win, and how does the ‘split or steal’ option work?

Here’s everything you need to know…

What do the Love Island champions win?

The winning Love Island couple win a cash prize total of £50,000, but they may be asked to ‘split or steal’.

How does ‘split or steal’ work?

If this year’s series follows the format of its predecessors then, following a public vote, the winning couple will choose a sealed envelope: one containing £0, and the other the full £50k. Whoever has the £50k has the option to split the prize money, or ‘steal’ it and keep the entire lump sum to themselves. So far no one has been savage enough to steal the cash prize.

Advertisement

You can find out how the process works by watching the moment last year’s winners Jack and Dani opened their envelopes…

Tags

All about Love Island

Yewande Biala LOVE ISLAND ©ITV
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Derry Girls, Channel 4, SL

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

AL_101_102_093620180910-9866-1rjewjt.dng

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

love-island-logo

Should ITV bring back Celebrity Love Island?

Love Island Curtis (ITV)

Winter Love Island bosses need to take these precautions to stop fans ghosting ITV2 show