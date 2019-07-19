Accessibility Links

Miranda Hart announces a BBC1 TV party to mark Miranda’s 10th anniversary

"Such fun!"

(BBC, TL)

Huzzah! Miranda Hart has announced that BBC1 will be holding filmed celebrations to mark the tenth anniversary of Miranda episode one, with special guests and “the odd bit of dancing” (and hopefully some Heather Smalls-themed karaoke…) to commemorate the fan-favourite sitcom.

The comedian announced the news on Twitter, revealing that the hour-long non-scripted special will be recorded “later in the year” to mark the November anniversary.

“We are 10! And we have decided to have a party (not a new episode),” Hart said. “The Miranda cast on and off screen are all about play, being free to be ourselves and silliness, so we are amazed and delighted that BBC1 have agreed that our celebrations will be recorded as a one hour special later in the year.

“I will keep you posted,” she continued, “but I suspect there might just be some special guests, probably the odd bit of dancing, definitely some drinks and nibbles.”

She later clarified that the special wouldn’t be a reunion episode (rats), “but a birthday celebration with guests and such fun shizzle,” before teasing in a series of tweets that further details and special guests would be revealed closer to the time.

Guess we’ll just have to “bear with” until then…

