Miranda Hart announces a BBC1 TV party to mark Miranda’s 10th anniversary

Huzzah! Miranda Hart has announced that BBC1 will be holding filmed celebrations to mark the tenth anniversary of Miranda episode one, with special guests and “the odd bit of dancing” (and hopefully some Heather Smalls-themed karaoke…) to commemorate the fan-favourite sitcom.

The comedian announced the news on Twitter, revealing that the hour-long non-scripted special will be recorded “later in the year” to mark the November anniversary.

“We are 10! And we have decided to have a party (not a new episode),” Hart said. “The Miranda cast on and off screen are all about play, being free to be ourselves and silliness, so we are amazed and delighted that BBC1 have agreed that our celebrations will be recorded as a one hour special later in the year.

“I will keep you posted,” she continued, “but I suspect there might just be some special guests, probably the odd bit of dancing, definitely some drinks and nibbles.”

SUCH FUN NEWS ALERT! pic.twitter.com/e24jyYyYOr — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) July 19, 2019

She later clarified that the special wouldn’t be a reunion episode (rats), “but a birthday celebration with guests and such fun shizzle,” before teasing in a series of tweets that further details and special guests would be revealed closer to the time.

CLARITY NEWS ALERT re earlier post: This won't be a scripted Miranda special, but a birthday celebration with guests and such fun shizzle – all will be revealed. x — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) July 19, 2019

Guess we’ll just have to “bear with” until then…