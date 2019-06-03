Lucy Fallon reveals dream exit for Coronation Street’s Bethany Platt

Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon has revealed that she wants an upbeat exit for her character Bethany Platt when she films her final scenes next year. Asked by RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the 2019 British Soap Awards what her dream departure for Bethany would be, Fallon answered: “She’d leave in a really nice way. She’d go to Italy, smiling and happy. With no bad things happening!”

Since taking on the role of Bethany in 2015, Fallon has been handed a series of acclaimed but dark storylines, most notably Bethany’s sexual exploitation by pimp Nathan Curtis and her decision to become a lapdancer in the wake of her ordeal.

Asked how Bethany’s absence would impact on the members of the Platt family she leaves behind, the actress added: “It depends on how Bethany leaves – if she’s alive and well, they’ll be all right. But, at the moment, it seems so far away. I haven’t got an end date yet.”

As to why she’s chosen to quit the cobbles, Fallon commented: “Before this job, I hadn’t done anything else. I was working in Subway, stuff like that. So I just want to try something else and see what happens. But I will be so gutted to leave. I’ve had the best years of my life here. I’ve absolutely loved my time at Corrie.”

What happens to Bethany before she leaves?

Before she exits, Bethany will become embroiled with newcomer James Bailey’s (Nathan Graham) storyline about homophobia in sport, as the handsome football prodigy befriends her when he moves to the street with the rest of his family and confides in her he is secretly gay.

Speaking recently about Fallon’s achievements, show boss Iain MacLeod said: “Lucy advised us at the start of this year she would like to leave at the end of her contract to pursue other projects. She is an amazing performer and has been at the centre of some huge stories. I have no doubt that her stellar career will continue beyond the cobbles and would like to wish her all the best in whatever she does next – starting with the brilliant final chapter of Bethany’s story!”

