Emmerdale’s Lucy Pargeter wins Best Actress at British Soap Awards 2019

Emmerdale‘s Lucy Pargeter has been named Best Actress at the British Soap Awards 2019 for her moving performance as grieving mum Chas Dingle.

The star was voted to victory in one of only three categories chosen by the public, along with Best Actor and Best Soap.

The actress was visibly shocked at the result, saying “I’m really not prepared – I don’t know who to thank! I love working at Emmerdale, it’s a social place. This award is for the families out there who have lost their beautiful babies, I really hope we’ve done them justice.” It’s the first British Soap Award for Pargeter in her 17 years on Emmerdale.

Chas and partner Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) have been at the centre of Emmerdale over the last year as they were forced to say goodbye to their baby daughter Grace, who tragically only lived for a few hours due to the fatal condition renal agenesis.

Hopefully there are happier times ahead for the character who is now pregnant again, with a recent scan revealing all was well with the baby.

Pargeter beat Alison King (Carla Connor), Lorraine Stanley (EastEnders), Stephanie Davis (Hollyoaks) and Lauren McQueen (Hollyoaks).

The British Soap Awards 2019 were hold at Manchester’s Lowry Theatre on Saturday 1st June and broadcast live on ITV, with Phillip Schofield on hosting duties.

