Gavin and Stacey to reunite for Christmas special

What’s occurring, we hear you ask? A Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, that’s what’s occurring.

Advertisement

The acclaimed BBC sitcom is returning to our screens following a nine-year hiatus, as we catch up with the original cast including Mathew Horne, Joanna Page, Rob Brydon and series creators James Corden (now host of The Late Late Show over the pond) and Ruth Jones for a one-off special.

The original series, which aired on BBC3 and later BBC1 between 2007 and 2010, followed the romance between Gavin (Horne), from Essex, England, and Stacey (Page), from Barry, Wales, and the impact their relationship had on their surrounding friends and family.

Of the upcoming Christmas special, Jones and Corden, said: “Over the last ten years we’ve talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey – where they might be today and what their lives might look like. And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one hour special.

“We’ve loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy. We’re so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas. Thank you BBC for helping to make this happen.”

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, said: “Everyone at the BBC is hugely excited to be welcoming back Gavin and Stacey to BBC One this Christmas. We can’t wait to see what’s happened to everyone over the last nine years, and what’s next for one of the nation’s favourite comedy families.”

Advertisement

The hour-long episode will air Christmas 2019