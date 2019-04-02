"If you only watch television or films, if an alien came back and they had to take a reading on planet Earth by just watching films or TV, they would imagine that if you are chubby or fat or big, you never really fall in love, you never have sex,” said Corden.

"Certainly no-one really ever finds you attractive. You will be good friends with people who are attractive and often will be a great sense of comfort to them and perhaps chip in with the odd joke every now and again.

“As you get older, you’ll probably be a judge in something or you’ll be dropping off a television to a handsome person in a sitcom.”

Speaking about writing his own roles, he added: "It felt like if the world of entertainment was a big banquet table, people are like, 'There isn't a seat for you here.'

"I was like, 'If that's not going to happen then I'm going to try to make something happen for myself.’"