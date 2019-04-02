James Corden criticises lack of romantic TV and film roles for 'chubby' people
The Late Late Show host added that larger actors are instead typecast as the comforting and funny friend of the “attractive” character
James Corden has lamented the lack of romantic roles in television and film for “chubby” actors, saying their characters “never really fall in love” and “never have sex”.
The Late Late Show host, speaking on David Tennant’s podcast, added that because he felt excluded from roles, he decided to write his own and went on to create and star in Gavin & Stacey with Ruth Jones.
- The best TV shows to watch on Netflix
- 13 books you need to read before they become TV series and movies in 2019
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes / subscribe on Google Podcasts
"If you only watch television or films, if an alien came back and they had to take a reading on planet Earth by just watching films or TV, they would imagine that if you are chubby or fat or big, you never really fall in love, you never have sex,” said Corden.
"Certainly no-one really ever finds you attractive. You will be good friends with people who are attractive and often will be a great sense of comfort to them and perhaps chip in with the odd joke every now and again.
“As you get older, you’ll probably be a judge in something or you’ll be dropping off a television to a handsome person in a sitcom.”
More like this
Speaking about writing his own roles, he added: "It felt like if the world of entertainment was a big banquet table, people are like, 'There isn't a seat for you here.'
"I was like, 'If that's not going to happen then I'm going to try to make something happen for myself.’"