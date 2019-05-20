Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soap crossover as Hollyoaks trailer airs during Coronation Street

Soap crossover as Hollyoaks trailer airs during Coronation Street

The rival soap was promoted during a double bill of cobbles action

c4jh

Hollyoaks‘ new conceptual trailer had its first on-air screening on Monday 20th May during ITV’s double bill of Coronation Street, creating the unusual situation of a major British soap advertising in the break of one of its rivals.

Advertisement

It all happens here… What's your fave moment? 🥳🎉

Posted by Hollyoaks on Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Channel 4’s in-house creative agency has developed the clever clip, described as a ‘short brand film’, set in the show’s iconic pub the Dog in the Pond, with a static camera set up on a table cutting between the exploits of the characters, encompassing romance, fights, secrets, weddings, deaths, birthdays and good old-fashioned Hollyoaks glamour.

Landlady Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) presides over the action which depicts a typical day in the life of the lively Chester soap, including the birthday celebrations of longest-serving character Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard, soon to be joined by Joe McGann as his long-lost dad Edward), teen sweethearts Brooke Hathaway and Ollie Morgan’s awkward date, Catholic priest Joel Dexter performing a wedding and a christening, the lads watching the footie and plucky pensioner Nana McQueen twerking…

c4jh

The specially-filmed trailer debuted online last Tuesday 14th May on the soap’s official Facebook page, but securing one of network TV’s most sought-after spots for the first on-air broadcast is something of a coup, and may well be the first time a soap has advertised not only on a rival network but in a rival show.

It comes hot on the heels of Hollyoaks unveiling a glossy, all-new refreshed title sequence showcasing its 60-plus cast in 45 fun-filled seconds.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers

Tags

All about Hollyoaks

c4jh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Joe McGann Spotlight - colour (M.A.D Photography 2016)

Joe McGann joins Hollyoaks as Tony Hutchinson’s long-lost dad

c4jh

Hollyoaks confirms return for rapist Finn O’Connor as Keith Rice rejoins cast

c4jh

James will discover Harry’s big Hollyoaks secret “soon”, promises Gregory Finnegan

c5jh

Jasmine’s reaction to Robbo’s return sparks breakdown fears in Home and Away