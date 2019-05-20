Soap crossover as Hollyoaks trailer airs during Coronation Street

Hollyoaks‘ new conceptual trailer had its first on-air screening on Monday 20th May during ITV’s double bill of Coronation Street, creating the unusual situation of a major British soap advertising in the break of one of its rivals.

Channel 4’s in-house creative agency has developed the clever clip, described as a ‘short brand film’, set in the show’s iconic pub the Dog in the Pond, with a static camera set up on a table cutting between the exploits of the characters, encompassing romance, fights, secrets, weddings, deaths, birthdays and good old-fashioned Hollyoaks glamour.

Landlady Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) presides over the action which depicts a typical day in the life of the lively Chester soap, including the birthday celebrations of longest-serving character Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard, soon to be joined by Joe McGann as his long-lost dad Edward), teen sweethearts Brooke Hathaway and Ollie Morgan’s awkward date, Catholic priest Joel Dexter performing a wedding and a christening, the lads watching the footie and plucky pensioner Nana McQueen twerking…

The specially-filmed trailer debuted online last Tuesday 14th May on the soap’s official Facebook page, but securing one of network TV’s most sought-after spots for the first on-air broadcast is something of a coup, and may well be the first time a soap has advertised not only on a rival network but in a rival show.

It comes hot on the heels of Hollyoaks unveiling a glossy, all-new refreshed title sequence showcasing its 60-plus cast in 45 fun-filled seconds.

