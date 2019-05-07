Crash DEATH teased for Mercedes and Liam in Hollyoaks joyride horror

Hollyoaks airs the shock car crash teased in the recent spring trailer involving Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and bad boy Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan), but who else is caught up in the accident and could there be fatal consequences?

Feeling a failure as a mother after Nicole Owen (Ciara Janson) recently tried to fight for custody of her nephew, and Mercy’s stepson, Max Owen, who admitted he didn’t feel loved by the landlady after the death of his dad Russ, the Dog in the Pond diva finds herself falling under ex-lover Liam’s insidious spell once more.

The gangster tempts her into letting loose from her happy marriage to Sylver McQueen (David Tag) and grown-up commitments of parenthood and being a publican on Monday 13th May (E4 showing) when they decide to steal the swanky spots car belonging to Harry Thompson (Parry Glasspool) for a fun joyride.

Arguing as they drive in the dark, distracted Mercedes loses control of the vehicle and crashes into some roadworks. On Tuesday 14th May (E4) Mrs McQueen is convinced they’ve hit something – or someone – and sends Liam out to look.

Shocked when he spies a discarded golden high-heeled shoe, Liam kicks it out of sight and lies to his ladyfriend there are no casualties…

They’ve clearly mown down a fellow villager, but who? That’s the big question that may not be answered until the episode airs – so fans will have to wait and see who the victim is, and whether they survived.

How will Mercedes talk her way out of this one if Sylver – and the cops – discover what she and the dodgy Donovan were up to?

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.