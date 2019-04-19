Louise KIDNAPPED in EastEnders – can Keanu save her? See the new pics

EastEnders is lining up big drama for the Mitchell family this Easter as Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) is kidnapped by gangster thug Midge (Tom Colley), sent by crime boss Danny Hardcastle (Paul Usher) as part of his revenge against Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and kicking off a terrifying chain of events putting lives in danger.

Advertisement

In new pictures from Friday 19th April’s episode, menacing Midge catches teenager Lou alone. He’s been hanging around the Square for a few weeks and has already befriended the schoolgirl, who is unaware he’s connected to her dad’s dodgy dealings in Spain with Danny that got Phil’s sidekick Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) beaten to a pulp and has now put Phil on the cusp of financial ruin.

Phil has instructed Keanu to stay close to Louise in order to protect her from Danny’s threats, but as the smitten adolescent seeks clarification on the status of their relationship having properly fallen for him she ends up clashing with best mate Bex Fowler (Jasmine Armfield) over her on/off romance and storms off.

Keanu is distracted and realises he can’t find Louise, which is when Midge makes his move and grabs the vulnerable girl… As frantic Keanu is forced to confess to Phil his daughter has given him the slip, poor old Lou is being bundled into a car and driven off at high speed!

On Monday 22nd April Phil, Keanu and Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) race to rescue Louise who is held captive up in a shipping container. But Ben is worried his dad will discover all this is his fault, as his earlier antagonism of Danny led to him ordering the abduction. Could Ben’s secret plot to earn Phil’s trust only so he can fleece him also be exposed? And will Louise be saved?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.