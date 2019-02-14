Hunter arrested in EastEnders – will Mel kill Jack for his betrayal?

Hunter Owen EastEnders has been arrested for the murder of stepdad Ray Kelly in EastEnders after Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) double crossed Mel Owen (Tamzin Outhwaite) by reporting mother and son to the police having promised to smuggle them out of the country – and now Mel wants revenge on Jack…

Part one of an action-packed double bill on Thursday 14 February at 7.30pm saw Mel and Hunter prepare to leave Walford as Ray’s murder investigation gathered pace, believing Jack had agreed to help them after Mel confessed the whole gory story of her bigamist husband’s demise earlier in the week.

As they drove off a cop car was soon in hot pursuit, and it emerged Jack had shopped the pair and struck a deal with his old mates on the force if Hunter said he handed himself in as the crime was in self-defence. Terrified Hunter got out of the car and tried to run but was soon apprehended, while mad Mel fumed at her ex-lover’s deceit.

Hours later back at home, Mel received an emotional call from her psychotic son at the station who broke down in tears as he begged her to help him. Urging Hunter to tell the police she killed Ray, desperate Mel feared for her son’s fate – will she really try and take the fall for her boy pulling the trigger on her horrid husband? Although if Hunter hadn’t stepped in, evil Ray would’ve murdered Mel that fateful night in the woods…

Will Hunter let his mum go to prison for his crime?

Aiming her anger squarely at Jack, Mel stormed over to the Brannings’ to have it out with him but he wasn’t there, so she issued a stark threat to Max she would kill his brother if he didn’t save Hunter from a jail sentence. Unable to see Jack was trying to do the right thing, Mel is now on a mission to get revenge – and the way she was brandishing those scissors in Max’s face makes us wonder if Mrs Owen is set to take a life herself and join her son on a potential murder charge.

Will Mel kill Jack? And what does the future hold for Hunter? Who will take the blame for Ray’s murder? Viewers will have to tune in at 8.30pm for the evening’s second instalment of EastEnders to find out.

