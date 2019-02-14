Fans can expect high drama as Mel, desperate to protect her unstable offspring who shot his stepdad dead, begs old flame Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) to help her and Hunter get out of town. But as Jack drives them off the police are on their case and it's a race against time to see if they can flee before they're caught.

Are their days numbered, or can ex-copper Jack pull some strings to get them to safety? With Hunter's exit looming, could he go on the run with his mum? Has EastEnders been planning a secret departure for Mel too but kept it quiet as a surprise twist? Or might Hunter do a runner on his own, never to be seen again, leaving Mel to face the consequences of her boy's actions?

Elsewhere in the action-packed double bill, Dot tries to encourage dying Dr Legg to leave hospital and come home for his final days (tune in on Friday 15 February for the 'Enders legend's deathbed scene), Tiffany makes a discovery about Evie, Jean hides her health fears from the Slaters, Masood gives new lover Kathy a gift, and Mitch has a favour to ask Denise.

EastEnders continues on Friday 15 February at 8pm.

