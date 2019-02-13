Is Sinead being abused by Laurie in Hollyoaks?

Hollyoaks could be lining up a potential domestic violence storyline for Sinead Shelby (Stephanie Davis) who gets a bruise from husband Laurie Shelby (Kyle Pryor) next week – is the manipulative teacher deliberately hurting her as he preys on colleague Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) who he tries to blame for their illicit kiss?

Determined to stop Sienna telling boss Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) about the inappropriate staff smooch, which Laurie insists she instigated, the dastardly deputy head goes to great lengths to keep her quiet as the school stages a fundraising ball with everyone dressed as famous inspirational people.

Laurie is also on edge that Sinead will find out about the incident with Sienna, with her jealousy already piqued by their bond, and fears his professional and personal life will come crashing down as a result of the indiscretion.

Sienna is backed into a corner as she knows her burgeoning teaching career could be destroyed by powerful Laurie if she crosses him, but will his mind games force her to keep it shtum?

How does Laurie react when Sinead gets a bruise?

As Laurie tries to placate Sinead and keep her on side, they kiss and enjoy some intimate time – but Laurie is too forceful making his missus feel uncomfortable. Later she reveals a bruise on her wrist to her husband and has to take painkillers, Laurie acts shocked but did he secretly mean to give her the bruise all along?

Viewers have clocked Laurie’s controlling behaviour around Sinead who he has made feel insecure and reliant on him while he openly flirts with other women, and his back story before moving to the village last autumn tells us he was accused of sexual harassment in his old job – but bribing the woman who made the accusation into dropping the case implies he was guilty.

Is this latest development into physical violence an indication of where sinister Laurie’s storyline is going?

